Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries has slumped considerably in the past year across England, results of an official NHS survey show.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 72% said they had a good overall experience, down from 83% last year and 82% the year before.

A spokesperson for Ipsos said: “During the pandemic, public attitudes towards the NHS were very positive, and there was some evidence of ‘gratitude bias’ with patients adjusting expectations about care at a time when the NHS was under pressure. However, in the latest results, satisfaction with primary care has fallen significantly.”

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between 10 January and 11 April this year.

Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29% response rate.

Here we reveal the nine worst ranking GP surgeries in Peterborough, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either ‘very bad’ or ‘fairly bad’.

All of the doctor’s surgeries in this list received over 25% dissatisfaction from patients who took part in the survey.

1. NIGHTINGALE MEDICAL CENTRE At NIGHTINGALE MEDICAL CENTRE in DAMSON DRIVE, 53% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as bad.

2. WILLOW TREE SURGERY At WILLOW TREE SURGERY at ORTON MEDICAL PRACTICE, in ORTON GOLDHAY, 37% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as bad.

3. BOTOLPH BRIDGE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTRE At BOTOLPH BRIDGE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTRE in SUGAR WAY, 36% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as bad.

4. AILSWORTH MEDICAL CENTRE At AILSWORTH MEDICAL CENTRE in MAIN STREET, 33% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as bad.