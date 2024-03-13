Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Good Friday will be a good day for an outdoor swim in Peterborough – as the city Lido will open for the 2024 season.

Despite being 88 years old this year, the historic much-loved swimming pool in the city centre has never been more popular – and the doors will open on Friday, March 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team from Vivacity who operate the Lido have been inundated with enquiries regarding the start of the season.

The Lido will open on Friday, March 29

A spokesperson said “our teams have been busy getting the Lido ready to open for the Easter weekend, opening date gets earlier each year. We are looking forward to welcoming swimmers in from 7am on the 29th March”.

The Lido’s heated pools will be open every day during the Easter school holidays, with the timetable reducing to mornings only during weekdays between mid-April and 26 May (open all day on weekends) after which all day opening will resume.

Along with swimming, visitors to the Lido will be able to enjoy aqua fitness classes, Tai Chi and yoga, solstice sunrise and sunset swims and special events including the Mask Theatre’s production of Twelfth Night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early morning swims have been increased to six days a week throughout the season, which is bound to be popular with Lido regulars.

For anyone new to the Lido, the art-deco building houses three heated outdoor pools, private changing areas, showers and lockers. There is a grassed play area, terraces for relaxing and a café on site selling hot and cold snacks, drinks and ice-cream.