The family and friends of a Peterborough man who died following a collision in Bourges Boulevard earlier this month have paid tribute to a “loving, warm, caring and kind” man, “gone too soon”.

Vaidas Barkauskas, 45, from Peterborough, was crossing the central reservation in Bourges Boulevard, near the Taverners Road roundabout, at about 5.30pm on January 4 this year when he was struck by two vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambridgeshire Police said Mr Barkauskas was taken to Peterborough City Hospital after sustaining “life-threatening injuries” in the collision. He was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where he died on January 13.

Peterborough man, 45, dies in collision on Bourges Boulevard, near the Taverners Road roundabout

The drivers of the two vehicles – a blue Skoda Superb and a Mercedes A180 – were uninjured in the collision.

Mr Barkauskas’ family paid tribute to an “amazing brother, uncle, stepdad and friend”, who “if love could have saved, would have lived forever”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are saddened and shocked by the tragic death of Vaidas at the age of just 45,” the statement read.

“Vaidas came to the UK in 2008 and has always been a really hardworking person at local factories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough man dies in collision on Bourges Boulevard, near the Taverners Road roundabout

“Vaidas was an amazing brother, uncle, stepdad and friend. He had a great sense of humour, was very loving, warm, caring and kind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He always put everyone else first and helped everyone in any way he could. He was a happy smiley person who brought lots of happiness.

“Our hearts are broken. There will be a piece missing forever, but heaven has now gained a special angel. If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very sad that you are gone, but very grateful for the time we had together. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place no one else will ever fill.

“You are gone too soon. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed. Rest in peace, Amen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad