After almost 15 years located at the Cresset Theatre in Bretton, the Goldhay Arts charity has made the leap and moved back home to Orton where it originally started almost 30 years ago.

The charity hosted a recent celebration of its new premises at Ortongate Shopping Centre, an event attended by Mayor Nick Sandford and Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh as well as service users, families, friends, carers, supporters, board of trustees and staff coming out in full force to have a look around the new space and to join some of the activities that were available on the day.

Goldhay Arts first opened its doors in 1994 at the Lady Lodge Art Centre, Orton Goldhay and was created to offer access to quality performing and visual arts activities to adults with learning disabilities and has carried on doing so to this day.

Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh cuts the ribbon to open the new centre along with Mayor Nick Sandford (left).

Service manager Annecka Amos said: “It was such a joyous occasion particularly seeing some original faces from when the group originally started, including its founder Anthea Cox.

"The event was a testament to how far the charity has come over the years and an insight into what is to come.”

Crowds gather for the grand opening.