Symbolic of the glittering aspirations of Peterborough’s new university, a gold-coloured ‘living lab’ is emerging from the scaffolding, bricks and timber as construction of a third phase of the institute nears completion.

The accessible Living Lab public science and technology space on the Bishop’s Road campus will be the central feature of the new phase, which will include a second teaching block, is on course for completion in five months’ time after being under construction since June last year.

And now bosses of ARU Peterborough have confirmed that the official name for the much anticipated living lab will simply be ‘The Lab’.

A university spokesperson said: “Work is on schedule and the building, which is phase three of ARU Peterborough, is due to be handed over to us in August this year.

The living lab will offer an interactive science centre and education space and will host events, exhibitions and flexible learning, including festivals of ideas, immersive displays, hackathons, forums and evening classes.

Professor Ross Renton, principal of ARU Peterborough, said: “We want the campus to be striking and inspiring, reflecting the bold ambition we have for the university and our students.

"Phase three complements University House (phase one) which was shortlisted for the prestigious AJ Architecture Awards 2023.

He added: “Our Living Lab will be a golden triangle of expert researchers and lecturers working with the community in participatory research and with industry, creating knowledge at the heart of this city.”

Architect Lien Geens, Associate Director of MCW architects, said: “The golden facades of the double height Living Lab wing of the building are visually bold, and plentiful glazing makes it a welcoming and inspiring place for both students and the wider community to engage with university life.

"This building is a reflection of the university’s ambitious vision for the campus, and we are delighted to be part of the team bringing this vision to life.”

Construction of the third phase of ARU Peterborough and its new gold building is on schedule for completion this summer.

Funding for the £30 million university has been provided by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, ARU, and Peterborough City Council plus £20 million from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund.