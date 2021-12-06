Golden celebrations at Peterborough’s Ideal Shopping Direct as craft business wins five top awards

In the studio at Create and Craft

Multi-channel retailer, Create and Craft, which is part of Ideal Shopping Direct (IDS), based in Newark Road where it employs about 600 people, has just won five gold awards at the industry’s national Best of Craft Awards.

That success comes hot on the heels of record sales being clocked up by IDS despite Covid and challenging supply issues.

The awards were voted for by crafting fans who decided that Create and Craft was winner of the Most Loved TV Shopping Channel’ and ‘Best Rated Customer Service’ titles.

Ideal Shopping Direct's chief operating officer Martin Purcell and chief executive Jamie Martin.

In addition, presenter and craft designer Dawn Wheeler was named ‘Female Personality’ and Create and Craft stalwart, Nigel May won ‘Male Personality’ for the first time while Stephanie Weightman won ‘Designer of the Year’.

The business was also highly recommended in the ‘Best Craft Show – Crafting Live’ category while Dan Bancroft achieved Highly Commended recognition in the ‘Male Personality’ category.

Afterwards, chief executive Jamie Martin said Create and Craft had been a key contributor to parent company IDS’ growth as it successfully navigated the challenges, from uncertainty to the container supply crises, posed by Brexit and Covid-19.

He said strategies had been put in place at Create and Craft to help weather the storm, from flexible supply chain agreements, to reducing dependence on private-label brands.

A host of new craft supply manufacturers were also added to the product assortment which significantly reduced inventories, while increasing the appeal and variety of the offering for the brand’s loyal customers.

Mr Martin said: “It’s an absolute honour to be recognised once again at these awards, especially as they’re voted for by crafting fans, who the entire Create and Craft team work so hard to please every day.

“I would also like to congratulate our very talented presenters, Dawn and Nigel on their wins, and of course Dan.

“With their enthusiasm, expertise and positive outlook, they help our customers hone their craft, while brightening up their days – which is exactly what we’re about at Create and Craft.

Mr Martin added: “The last year has no doubt been a difficult time for most retailers, but we’ve faced the challenges head on and come out stronger.

“While changing consumer habits and a craft boom during lockdown have contributed, what’s really driven our success has been our strategic approach.

“We’ve become more effective and efficient across the business, whilst simultaneously ensuring our products have the right appeal to excite existing customers and attract new ones.”

The business achieved record sales in 2020 of £150.6 million, an increase of 16.1 per cent year on year, and pre-tax profits of £8 million, an improvement of £2.2 million on the previous year.