Go behind the scenes at Peterborough’s TV and online shopping channel

Ideal Shopping Direct, the leading UK multi-channel retailer and owner of the Create and Craft and Ideal World TV channels, based in Newark Road, enjoyed record sales of £150.6 million and profits of £8.0 million last year - despite the impact of the pandemic.

Chief executive Jamie Martin said: “2020 was the biggest trading year in our company’s history as we successfully navigated the challenges of the pandemic and we’re now focused on driving forward ambitious growth plans.

“A key part of our strategy is adopting a more digitally-centric approach to ensure we thrive in an increasingly on-demand, online world.”

Ideal Shopping Direct sells into more than 31 million homes in the UK via UK shopping channels on Sky, Freeview, Freesat, Virgin and late-night ITV plus 35 million homes in America and on its own websites.

Yet its success and reach is a far cry from the unassuming exterior of its red brick head office which hides to passersby an almost magical world of TV studios, specially created sets that help almost bring products into people’s home, skilled broadcasters and camera crews, control rooms, preparation ares and huge warehousing as well as the backroom staff associated with most businesses.

