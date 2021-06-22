Gold award-winning Wisbech employer looks to recruit 70 staff

Ready meals maker Greencore has been named winner of the internationally-recognised Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Gold Health and Safety Award for the sixth year running.

The award rewards the employer’s commitment to ensuring its colleagues and visitors get home safely to their families at the end of every working day.

Now the firm, which has 500 employees at Wisbech, wants to take on 70 more staff as it prepares for rise in demand for its salad-led products during the summer and as more people return to the workplace as lockdown eases.

Production underway at Greencore.

Paul Biggs, general manager at the Wisbech site, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been recognised once again with a RoSPA Gold Award.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of our people is of paramount importance and we have worked hard throughout the pandemic to keep our people safe, whilst at the same time helping to feed the nation.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s achievements director, said: “RoSPA is very proud of the achievements of its entrants, and with this award we recognise the best of the best, those organisations that have gone the extra mile, raising the bar for the delivery of safety in the workplace.”

Anyone interested in joining the Greencore team can visit www.greencore.com/careers or

email [email protected] for more information.