GoFundMe page launched to help Ravensthorpe parents stay by hospital bedside of ‘really unwell’ son with special needs
Four-year-old with ‘multiple debilitating conditions’ has spent nine of past 12 months in Leicester Royal Infirmary
A Peterborough couple have launched a GoFundMe page to help them remain by their “really unwell” son’s side at Leicester Royal Infirmary (LRI).
Chris Hall and partner Jessica Fenner have set up the fundraiser to help them cover the transport costs and unpaid time off work required to ensure they can stay with their four-year-old son, Fergus, as much as possible.
Fergus’ granddad, Charles Fenner explained how his daughter Jessica – who has been Fergus’ full-time carer since he was born – devotes all her time to being with her son:
“She’s been staying on Ward 11 in Leicester [Royal Infirmary]. They converted one of the rooms so she can sleep there at night.”
“She’s very reluctant to come away,” he said, adding, “we have to force her sometimes.”
Fergus was born with “multiple debilitating conditions”, including epilepsy, 3p Deletion Syndrome, and Hirschsprung's Disease. He also has a stoma, requires oxygen when sleeping and needs a feeding tube to eat.
He was admitted to LRI four months ago when complications with his stoma arose. He was subsequently diagnosed with separate infections in his chest and lungs.
Fergus then caught Covid and, shortly before Christmas, suffered a cardiac arrest. This resulted in him being transferred to the Children’s Intensive Care Unit (CICU) where he was put on a ventilator.
After some brief respite over Christmas, Fergus was put back on a ventilator on January 2. “His breathing started to deteriorate,” said dad Chris, “and at one point it was touch and go.”
Writing on the family’s GoFundMe page, Chris explains how Fergus “has spent most of his life in and out of hospital.”
Indeed, Fergus - described as “a cheeky little so-and-so” by his proud granddad - has spent nine of the past 12 months in hospital.
While Fergus is showing some signs of improvement, multiple surgeries are likely to be needed before he can start to recover fully, Chris acknowledges that his current stay “could be his longest”, admitting it might be “up to a year before he will be able to return to some sort of normality.”The Fergus Foundation UK, a charity that aims to support parents experiencing similar situations, has recently been launched by Fergus’ family.