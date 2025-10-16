These are the planning applications and traffic order notices released by Peterborough City Council during the week starting October 9.

Peterborough City Council:

Planning applications:

Ref: 25/01243/FUL: 55 - 57 Bridge Street Peterborough – Installation of shopfronts, windows and doors – affecting a Conservation Area.

Retailer Peacocks closed its store in Bridge Street, Peterborough, in August this year

Ref: 25/01153/LBC: Flat 1 5 Minster Precincts, Peterborough – Internal alterations to remove one partition wall and install secondary glazing to five. windows – affecting Conservation Area/Listed Building.

Ref: 25/00699/FUL: The Lindens, Lincoln Road, Peterborough – Conversion of existing property to six self-contained flats with parking, bin storage, cycle parking and amenity space – affecting a Conservation Area.

Application to Vary a Premises Licence: – Motor Fuel Limited of Peterborough Lincoln Road Service Station, Lincoln Road has applied to the Licensing Authority to vary the premises licence to extend and make alterations to the premises and to vary the licence conditions.

New Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence: Bellview Products Ltd trading as BSW Window Solutions of Unit 3 Station Bridge, Broadway, Yaxley, is applying for a licence to use Units 2 & 5 Broadway Business Park, Broadway, Yaxley, as an operating centre for up to five goods vehicles.

New Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence: Abdirahman Shaacir Abdi, of 29 Normandy Drive, Hayes is applying for a licence to use the operating centre at Abbas Autos Ltd, Oxney Road, Fengate, Peterborough, for one goods vehicle.

