Plans to open a Tim Hortons drive-thru coffee shop and restaurant in Peterborough creating 50 jobs have been given the green light.

The go ahead has been secured to open a branch of the Canadian fast food giant on the former Toys R Us carpark site off Bourges Boulevard.

Planning officers at Peterborough City Council have approved a full planning application for the development submitted by TH PBoro Ltd.

The Toronto-based chain, often known as Tim’s or Timmies, will operate a 311 square metres drive-thru coffee shop and restaurant and the development will include a 37 space car park and six cycle parking spaces.

It will be the first Tim Hortons outlet in Cambridgeshire, with the closest branch at Northampton’s Riverside Retail Park.

The brand is famous for its fresh coffee and baked goods and it opened its first store in the UK in 2017 and now has 49 units with more opening soon.

In documents accompanying the planning application, a spokesman for TH Pboro states: “The Tim Hortons offer is different from that provided by the likes of McDonalds, KFC and Burger King and is comparable to that provided by coffee shop operators such as Costa or Starbucks, with a substantial part of the offer comprising hot and cold beverages and bakery items, including an extensive choice of doughnuts.”

