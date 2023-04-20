News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
7 minutes ago Craig Revel Horwood replaces Paul O’Grady in Annie musical
1 hour ago Celebs, dogs & hundreds of fans line streets to mourn Paul O’Grady
1 hour ago Tesco open first ever pub to celebrate King Charles coronation
1 hour ago Cost of living payments will start to land in bank accounts next week
2 hours ago EasyJet issues cancellation warning to Brits travelling to Italy

Go ahead for Peterborough College's £12 million Green Technology Centre

New facility will equip students with work skills of the future

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 20th Apr 2023, 17:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 17:18 BST

Multi-million pound plans to build a Green Technology Centre at Peterborough College have been given the go ahead.

Planning officers at Peterborough City Council have approved the £12 million centre that will be built on the college’s campus in Park Crescent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is hoped construction work can start later this year on the centre which will be used to equip students with work skills in green technology and using a curriculum that has been drawn up by the college jointly with business leaders.

This image show how the Green Technology Centre should appear once built in the grounds of Peterborough College.This image show how the Green Technology Centre should appear once built in the grounds of Peterborough College.
This image show how the Green Technology Centre should appear once built in the grounds of Peterborough College.
Most Popular

The three storey building will have a total floor space of 2,664 square metres and most of the centre will be built on land that is currently used as a car park with a number of existing smaller buildings to be demolished as part of the project.

The technology centre will feature an electrical workshop, engineering lab, building services engineering lab, a plumbing workshop and an engineering and motor vehicles lab as well as classrooms, offices and breakout spaces.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Green Technology Centre is one of eight projects that have been eligible for funding up the Government Towns Fund initiative although high levels of inflation have left most with a funding shortfall.

Last year, the technology centre proposal secured £2 million of fund from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities with the rest to come from the college’s operator, the Inspire Education Group, and other funding streams.

Read More
College secures £2 million funding
Related topics:Peterborough City CouncilHousing