Multi-million pound plans to build a Green Technology Centre at Peterborough College have been given the go ahead.

Planning officers at Peterborough City Council have approved the £12 million centre that will be built on the college’s campus in Park Crescent.

It is hoped construction work can start later this year on the centre which will be used to equip students with work skills in green technology and using a curriculum that has been drawn up by the college jointly with business leaders.

This image show how the Green Technology Centre should appear once built in the grounds of Peterborough College.

The three storey building will have a total floor space of 2,664 square metres and most of the centre will be built on land that is currently used as a car park with a number of existing smaller buildings to be demolished as part of the project.

The technology centre will feature an electrical workshop, engineering lab, building services engineering lab, a plumbing workshop and an engineering and motor vehicles lab as well as classrooms, offices and breakout spaces.

The Green Technology Centre is one of eight projects that have been eligible for funding up the Government Towns Fund initiative although high levels of inflation have left most with a funding shortfall.