New diagnostics centre to open next year

Plan to demolish a disused health clinic to make way for a Community Diagnostics Centre in Peterborough have been given the go ahead.

The plans involve pulling down the former City Health Clinic, in Wellington Street, Eastgate, which will be replaced by a modular building that will be equipped as a diagnostics centre.

The proposals were submitted by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust to Peterborough City Council which has backed the demolition of the former clinic.

This image shows how the new Community Diagnostics Centre in Peterborough will appear once completed.

Bosses of the trust say they hope the new centre will open late in the summer next year.

A spokesperson said: “The new centre will be staffed and run by our Trust, and will help further improve the delivery of diagnostic testing and reduce patient waiting times for clinical investigation.

She added: "Plans are now underway as we look ahead to demolition of the old site, construction and recruitment.”

The centre will improve the delivery of diagnostic testing and reduce patient waiting times for clinical investigation.

It will offer CT, MRI and DEXA scanning, as well as phlebotomy services and a direct link to the pathology services that are run at Peterborough City Hospital.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “The Community Diagnostics Centre is incredibly important to fixing the NHS and serving patients in Peterborough.

"I’m pleased to see plans coming forward.

"It is vital that the NHS consults and involves residents and patients in the consideration of options for the centre.

"We need this to be well situated in the city centre and helpful to patients.”