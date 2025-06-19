Festival fever will hit Peterborough again this summer with the Glastonbury Weekender bringing three days of live music and entertainment to the city centre.

From Friday June 27 to the Sunday, Peterborough Positive will transform the heart of the city into a vibrant hub of entertainment, with a big-screen live stream of Glastonbury on Cathedral Square.

There will also be live performances on St John’s Square, and a packed programme of music-inspired events hosted by local businesses and venues.

The weekend kicks off in style with an outdoor ‘Old Skool’ disco with special guest Eddie Nash in Peterborough Cathedral’s historic Cloisters on Friday evening.

A photo from last year's Glastonbury Weekender.

As well as the big screen and live performances, highlights include:

• Live Art Jam by Angry Pencil on the Cathedral Lawn

• Free exhibition by Jeff Commins at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, featuring album artwork and posters including items from Sir Paul McCartney’s personal collection

• Free music-themed film club in Wildwood’s intimate cinema room across the weekend

A drinks stall serving beer at the 2024 event.

• Live comedy performances at the Park Inn Hotel and St John’s Church who will host a ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ semi-finalist!

• Free after party at Flares and much more!

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer at Peterborough Positive, said: “We’re turning up the volume this summer. Our Glastonbury Weekender is back and set to be one of the biggest weekends of live music the city centre has seen in decades. From the iconic Pyramid Stage streamed onto the big screen to local performers, art and comedy, this is a celebration of entertainment in all its forms, right in the heart of our city centre.

“We’re proud to be working with local businesses and venues to bring this event together, creating a true citywide festival atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.”

While seating will be provided on Cathedral Square, attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets, camping chairs, and embrace the festival vibe with their best Glasto-inspired gear.

Traders including food and beverage stalls interested in taking part can apply for a pitch by emailing: [email protected].

For more information and updates, including the full weekend line-up, visit the Peterborough Positive website or follow them on social media.