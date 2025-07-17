Gin & Rum Festival - and the rest of what's on in Peterborough this week
Peterborough Cathedral Cloisters, July 19
Combining gin, rum, and an exciting party vibe. Whether you’re new to the gin and rum scene, or a keen enthusiast who’s looking to expand your horizons, there will be more than 120 different spirits for you to try.
Discover new favourites with samples from the hand-picked award winning guest distillers, and indulge at the themed Gin, Rum, and new Tequila bar, all whilst enjoying tunes from the DJ and a live acoustic band. Tickets available at www.ginandrumfestival.com
Feed your Face-tival
Springfields Events Centre, Spalding, July 19 from 11am-6pm
An exciting showcase of local artisan foods, street food caterers, and unique kitchenware from Lincolnshire’s most talented food producers and local makers.
ANTON DU BEKE and GIOVANNI PERNICE – TOGETHER AGAIN
New Theatre, July 19 More fun, more dance, more song, and even more entertainment than ever before! The show will showcase the duo’s incredible talents and irresistible chemistry on stage.
The Merry Wives of Windsor: Mask Theatre at The Lido, July 17-19
The play centres on two merry wives’ scheme to outwit the foolish men (and one bombastic knight) of Windsor. It is full of big characters, colourful costumes and physical comedy. Tickets: www.seaty.co.uk/merywives2025.
SUMMER ACTIVITIES at
Ferry Meadows from July 24
Dive into a summer full of fun with daily activities and events for all ages. With outdoor adventures, family-friendly activities, wildlife workshops and holiday clubs, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this summer.
Community fun day
St Andrew’s United reform Church, Netherton, July 19
Running from 11am to 3pm, there will be games and activities, food and refreshments, craft stalls, face painting, talks, demonstrations and more.
Right Between the Eyes at Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery until September
A major retrospective of the work of British illustrator Jeff Cummins. This exciting exhibition offers visitors an opportunity to explore the creative legacy of an artist whose vivid imagery has left an indelible mark on pop culture over the past five decades.
Adventures in Time & Space
Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery until November
Daleks, Cybermen, Sontarans, Robots, Sea Devils, Silurians and Weeping Angels are showcased in one of the largest displays of both restored and surviving Doctor Who props.
Summer activities
Flag Fen Archaeology Park from July 19
The place to be for families looking to enjoy the great outdoors, get active, and dive into a world of history, wildlife and play.
Daily themed activities – Wildlife Wednesdays, Roman Thursdays, Forest School Fridays, Sports Day Saturdays, Science Sundays.
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac at New Theatre, July 20
Channelling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time.