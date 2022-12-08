Does wrapping up those Christmas gifts leave you tied up in knots?

Then why not make your way to the gift wrapping service on offer at the Queensgate Shopping Centre – and help the Little Miracles charity at the same time?

Representatives of the Peterborough-based Little Miracles, which supports families that have children from birth to 25-years-old with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions, will be operating the Gift Wrap Station, located on the upper floor outside O2.

A representative of Little Miracles at the charity's Christmas gift wrapping station in the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Queensgate shoppers are encouraged to take their gifts to the station to be wrapped and all they ask is for a small donation.

The station will remain in place through to Christmas Eve and funds raised will be donated to the charity.

But Little Miracles will also be grateful to any volunteers who are able to give up some time to help out with the gift wrapping and anyone with a spare hour or two can contact Queensgate on [email protected]

Katie Chapman, marketing and commercialisation manager at Queensgate, said: ‘We are honoured to be supporting Little Miracles in their fundraising efforts this Christmas.

"We recognise how busy this time of the year can be for our shoppers, so we hope our customers take full advantage of the gift-wrapping station.”

She said customers were invited to to take full advantage of the Sensory Room, created to provide the parents of children with special needs and disabilities with a calm and peaceful sanctuary.

