Get your running shoes ready as entries to open for Peterborough’s Great Eastern Run

The Great Eastern Run returns to Peterborough on 16 October 2022 with a new organiser. The event has not happened for the past two years due to COVID, and the half marathon was cancelled in 2019 due to a security alarm.

Good Running Events has brought many running events to the East Anglia race calendar including the popular Run Sandringham series and Run4Colour East Anglia. Good Running Events will now be looking after the much-anticipated return of the Great Eastern Run going forwards.

Cabinet Advisor for Housing, Culture and Communities, Councillor John Howard said: “As a runner of the Great Eastern myself, I know how loved this event is in our city and beyond. A lot of effort has gone into seeing the race return for 2022, and equally important was to ensure we had an organiser which has the experience and contacts that will allow the event to grow and expand in the years ahead.

“We are delighted to have a passionate and enthusiastic organiser in Good Running Events and we look forward to working with them. The Great Eastern Run will bring runners and spectators to our city for this headline event and help local charities with runners who seek sponsorship.

“Whether as a runner, spectator or local business, we urge everyone in our city to get out and support the return of the Great Eastern Run this October.”

Director of Good Running Events, Aaron Murrell said: “We cannot wait to bring the Great Eastern Run back to the streets of Peterborough in 2022. We are keen runners ourselves and have taken part in the Great Eastern Run previously, and so are aware of how well it has been organised and supported locally in previous years. We look forward to taking the reins of this prestigious, well supported event going forwards, and bringing it back to the race calendar this October.

“As organisers, we are passionate about creating a positive, long lasting running event experience for our participants, and look forward to seeing the thousands of runners return to the streets of Peterborough city centre this autumn.

“Before the pandemic the Great Eastern Run was growing year on year and is an event that the people of Peterborough always get behind, so expect hundreds of spectators to line the course and cheer you on your way!”

The Great Eastern Run is a flat course, running through the historic city centre of Peterborough and is ideal for beating your personal best time.

Entries for the Great Eastern Run on 16 October will open at 8am on Tuesday 8 March. To register for this year’s half marathon and 5k fun run visit www.greateasternrun.co.uk

