‘Tis the season for Christmas movies – and Peterborough’s Showcase Cinema de Lux, in Boongate, is now screening festive favourites the whole family will enjoy.

Escape the cold and sit back and relax while indulging in some classic festive cinema this winter. There are 21 Christmas films to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Help eight-year-old Kevin McCallister, played by actor Macaulay Culkin, to protect his family home from a pair of burglars after he is accidentally left at home alone by his family during the Christmas holidays in the much-loved classic Home Alone.

Showcase Cinema de Lux, in Boongate

Rediscover your inner elf by joining Buddy the Elf, played by Will Ferrell, on his journey from the North Pole to New York in search of his father – spreading some Christmas joy for all to hear along the way.

Jump aboard The Polar Express and follow the story of a young boy as he takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole to meet Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or join Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and the rest of the Muppets to teach Ebenezer Scrooge the true meaning of Christmas in their spin on the Charles Dickens classic – The Muppet’s Christmas Carol.

Tickets start from £5 per person, or purchase a family ticket for £18.

Advertisement Hide Ad