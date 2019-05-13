Get fit by joining 10 week Whittlesey running group for beginners

Have your say

A 10 week running course for beginners starts in Whittlesey this evening (Monday).

Following successful programmes in 2016, 2017 and 2018, the course returns again this year.

Even those who have not touched a running shoe in years are encouraged to take part in the structured programme to reach the goal of running 5k by the end of the 10 weeks.

The adults only group is meeting this evening at the Manor Leisure Centre in Station Road, Whittlesey, from 7pm (6.45pm to register).

Runners from previous years are invited to return.

More information can be found on the Facebook page.