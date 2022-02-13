Generous donation of £6,500 to help young people in Peterborough have a secure place to stay.

A generous £6,500 donation from the Morrisons Foundation has helped YMCA Trinity Group continue to support young people in Peterborough.

YMCA Trinity Group is a local charity that helps young people to realise their full potential on their journey to independence. The charity offers supported and emergency housing for young people across eight residential sites and 15 houses, with over 400 rooms available throughout the region.

The funding will be used to provide move in packs for new residents at these sites, containing household items such as a new duvet and bedding, toiletries and kitchen items.

Amanda Pauling, Accommodation Director at YMCA Trinity Group, said: “We are delighted to have received £6,500 from the Morrisons Foundation. This will have a huge impact on young people who have been homeless and come to stay in one of our services.

“This money will provide essential move in packs that will help each young person to feel settled and welcomed to their new home. These may be small items to help them settle in, but they make a huge difference when you come to stay in a new place and do not have the money to purchase essential items like toiletries or kitchen items.

“Thank you, Morrisons Foundation, for helping to make the lives of young people who experience homelessness that little bit easier.”

The Morrisons Foundation awards grant funding of up to £25,000 for charity projects which make a positive difference in local communities.

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee, said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to help YMCA Trinity’s vital support of homeless people in Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

“I’m proud that through the provision of the welcome packs of household essential items, many people will be able to take the first steps to living independently and receiving the support they need to reduce their risk of homelessness.

“Supporting community projects like this is at the heart of what the Morrisons Foundation is all about and it’s great to help such a worthy local cause.”