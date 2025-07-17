GB Railfreight reveals its most advanced locomotives at Peterborough HQ after £150 million investment

A new generation of locomotives have just been unveiled at GB Railfreight’s Peterborough headquarters following a £150 million investment.

The newly developed Class 99 locomotives, which run on both electricity and renewable fuels, are forecast to reduce rail freight emissions by more than half on a typical journey.

Bosses at GB Railfreight say the new trains will deliver £2.5 billion of economic benefit with each train effectively removing up to 129 heavy goods vehicles from the roads.

The new locomotives, which were manufactured by Stadler in Valencia, will move a vast range of consumable goods and materials across the country.

GB Railfreight transports goods nationally including materials for house building, aviation fuel to airports, clothes, white goods, wine and materials used to heat homes – all of which play a significant role in driving the UK economy.

The new locomotives were officially unveiled at a ceremony at GB Railfreight’s headquarters off Maskew Avenue.

Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill, Minister of State for Rail, said of the Class 99: “Major private sector investments like this £150 million commitment to revolutionary Class 99 trains, demonstrate the confidence the rail freight industry has in its future under this Government.

“With robust protections for fair network access and ambitious growth targets a part of our plans for Great British Railways, we're ensuring the rail freight sector has what it needs to thrive so it can continue removing thousands of HGVs from our roads whilst delivering huge economic benefits across the country.

The new Class 99 locomotive unveiled by GB Railfreight at Peterborough

“I look forward to seeing the Class 99s entering commercial service later this year and seeing the transformative impact they’ll have in decarbonising our rail network.”

Andrew Pakes, MP for Peterborough, said: “Peterborough is proud to be at the forefront of Britain’s rail freight innovation. The new Class 99 locomotives are a game changer for our city and the national effort to build a greener, more sustainable future.

This investment will help cut emissions, create local jobs, and drive economic growth across the region. I am proud to see our city playing such a key role in shaping the future of rail freight.”

John Smith, CEO of GBRf, said: “The Class 99 locomotives set a new benchmark for performance and sustainability in UK rail freight. With hybrid capability, these locomotives provide the resilience and flexibility our customers need to meet today’s demands and tomorrow’s standards while supporting the UK’s drive towards net zero.”

Ben Fletcher, Chief Operating Officer of Make UK, said: “A modern and efficient rail network is the hallmark of an advanced economy and will be crucial to boosting growth whilst, at the same time, helping accelerate the decarbonisation of our economy and a substantial reduction in road transport emissions.

“Manufacturers are keen to make greater use of rail logistics and new freight technologies such as the Class 99 will make a critical contribution to cleaner, faster and more efficient supply chain movement.”