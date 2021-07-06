Gareth Southgate mural to be given away by Peterborough artist if England ‘bring it home’

Gareth Southgate celebrated victory over Germany at Wembley (Photo by Frank Augstein - Pool/Getty Images)

With excitement building, as England prepare for a semi-final against Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday (July 7), local company Street Arts Hire Ltd have launched their own unique competition.

If England are successful and go all the way to win the tournament, Street Arts Hire, which is owned by local artist Nathan Murdoch, will give away a mural of England manager Gareth Soutgate to one lucky winner.

The winner will then be able to select a location of their choice in the PE postcode for the mural to go.

The competition is open to all types of premises in the postcode, be it residential, commercial, educational etc.

A post on the Street Arts Hire Ltd Facebook page said: “If you’re as excited as we are that it may actually be coming home, we thought we maybe need to celebrate in a special way!

“So IF Gareth brings it home, we will give away a Gareth mural to celebrate at a location of your choosing in a PE postcode!”