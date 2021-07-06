Gareth Southgate mural to be given away by Peterborough artist if England ‘bring it home’
A professional street art company will give away a free Gareth Southgate mural if England ‘bring it home’ and win Euro 2020.
With excitement building, as England prepare for a semi-final against Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday (July 7), local company Street Arts Hire Ltd have launched their own unique competition.
If England are successful and go all the way to win the tournament, Street Arts Hire, which is owned by local artist Nathan Murdoch, will give away a mural of England manager Gareth Soutgate to one lucky winner.
The winner will then be able to select a location of their choice in the PE postcode for the mural to go.
The competition is open to all types of premises in the postcode, be it residential, commercial, educational etc.
A post on the Street Arts Hire Ltd Facebook page said: “If you’re as excited as we are that it may actually be coming home, we thought we maybe need to celebrate in a special way!
“So IF Gareth brings it home, we will give away a Gareth mural to celebrate at a location of your choosing in a PE postcode!”
To enter visit www.facebook.com/StreetArtsHire/ and leave a like and comment on the post. The winner would then be drawn the week after the final on Sunday (July 11).