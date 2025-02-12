Gambling centre expansion approved in Peterborough city centre despite objections from MP and Civic Society

It was argued that the expansion would be "detrimental to the character of the area"

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to expand an adult gaming centre in Peterborough have been approved despite objections from the city’s MP and civic society.

Ticketgrange Limited, which owns New Horizon Amusements at 26 Bridge Street, resubmitted plans in December to expand its current unit into the adjoining 28-30 Bridge Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company’s initial application to expand into the empty unit, which was most recently occupied by The Works, was refused by the city council last year due to issues with the proposed shop front.

Artist's impression of proposed 'New Horizon' signage at 28-30 Bridge Street in Peterborough Photo: Brown & Co/Ticketgrange Ltd

Following the resubmission of plans, which claim to have addressed previous shop front concerns, Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes voiced concern about the extension of the store being in such close proximity to facilities such as the war memorial, job centre and other city facilities.

At the time, he said: “We need a much stronger local plan to set out limits on betting and gambling shops and to address the cumulative impact of these on the city centre.”

Peterborough Civic Society also objected to the plans, arguing that the development would “negatively impact the street scene” and the area around the Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about the plans, the society said: “The loss of a prominent shop unit in this central area designated for shopping and café/restaurant use will be detrimental to the character of the area.”

Ticketgrange argued that expanding into the vacant unit would enable it to be ‘brought back to life’.

The company’s planning statement reads: “The application would reinstate a vacancy which would lead to enhanced vitality and vibrancy in the area.”

Brown & Co, who prepared the application on behalf of Ticketgrange, wrote: “Following consultation with the case officer and conservation officer, the new proposal submits a new shopfront design which mirrors the existing to alleviate the concerns and propose a suitable design on Bridge Street.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough City Council approved the plans on February 11.

The conditions of approval note that the materials to be used in the construction of the external surfaces should match those used in the existing building.

Additionally, no door or gate on the premises should open outwards onto the street.