Gala dinner helps raise £4000 for Peterborough church in desperate need of repairs
A gala dinner has been held at Peterborough’s Holiday Inn Hotel at Thorpe Wood to raise funds to repair St Peter and All Soul’s church.
The evening helped to raise £4000 to support the ongoing efforts of those trying to save the church from collapse.
In 2021, it was revealed that the catholic church in Geneva Street would need to find £1.3m for structural repairs to the 125-year-old building.
There is still a long way to go but regular events are helping to chip away at the large target.
Fundraising coordinator, Charles Benjamin, said: “The evening attracted the presence of and full participation of the different communities constituting the parish in a colourful evening of food and dance.
“The highlight of the musical entertainment was the playing of cellos by two parishioners, Charlotte McAuliffe and eight-year-old Allegra Benjamin, (pictured above). The Filipino community performed Tinikling Bamboo Dance. We also had a live band, the Watson & Bright Trio and a DJ.
As well as enjoying a three-course meal and drinks, participants were thrilled, entertained and exposed to history and spirituality raising £4,000,” said Benjamin.
“The actual sum needed to accomplish the repair of the structural damage is £1.3m. The repairs are imperative because of the historic significance of the parish to Peterborough and the great services it renders to the city.”