Funtopia for under 10s heads to Peterborough with 110ft inflatable obstacle course - and autism friendly sessions

Water fights, giant inflatable games, character meet and greets, high energy inflatables and more
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 16:18 BST

Funtopia, a fun-packed children’s festival, specifically designed for under 10’s, is returning to Peterborough and Stamford this summer.

Attractions include a 110ft inflatable obstacle course, an under 5’s area with inflatables, soft play, water fights and giant bubble making.

Autism Friendly Sessions are held at the start of the day between 10:30am-11:30am daily.

Visit a bouncy castle wonderland next month as Funtopia stops off in Peterborough.
The tour shall be visiting Peterborough’s Central Park on Tuesday, 8 August, then Stamford on Wednesday, 30 August, from 11:30am-5pm.

It comes as Funtopia was due to visit Peterborough in April but unfortunately the event was cancelled due to the weather.

“We were so disappointed that we had to cancel our event earlier in the year, but the grounds were just too wet in April to open Funtopia,” Sarah Green, director, said.

"In fact, we had to cancel 12 Funtopias in total at the start of the season due to wet weather.

"We can’t wait to finally be visiting Peterborough in August.”

Sam Harrison, event manager, added: “We’re pleased to be offering our popular autism friendly sessions at every Funtopia this year.”

“These sessions are specifically designed to allow children with autism the opportunity to visit Funtopia in a more relaxed and suitable setting.

"We’ve found that these children can often be forgotten and don’t always get the opportunity to visit events. We hope that they will be popular with the local community.”

All tickets are purchased on the gate, there’s no need to pre-book unless you’re visiting the autism friendly session. Sales open at 10am every event day.

