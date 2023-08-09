Under 10’s festival will now head to Stamford

Funtopia debuted it’s first city event at Peterborough’s Central Park this week – with a 110ft obstacle course and giant bubble making area.

The huge, inflatable children’s festival for under 10’s saw 1,500 people picnic in the park.

The event, set to head to Stamford at the end of the month, included role play areas, sumo suits, water fights, stage shows, giant inflatable games and an under 5’s area with soft play.

It also featured an autism-friendly session at the start of the event in a relaxed environment, between 10.30am and 11.30am.

Event manager Sam Harrison, who started Funtopia in 2016 after working in events industry for 18 years, said: “It was fantastic, the event went really well. It was really well received and we did the autism friendly session in the morning. The SEND community were really grateful because they struggle to take their children to noisy and busy places, so there were loads of positive comments about our session.

“We had a lot of people coming from Stamford to see us yesterday and a lot of people who said they would travel to Stamford to see us as well which is good.”

The event is heading to Boston Road Recreation Ground, in Stamford, on Wednesday, 30 August from 11.30am to 5pm.

“For our first trip to Peterborough, it was really busy,” Sam added.

“We are definitely looking at coming back next year.

“This year, we are doing a giant picnic in the park and we are encouraging everyone to bring blankets and chairs.

"Lots of people all turned up with their picnics in Peterborough and it looked great. It was like a sea of people, it was such a nice atmosphere.”

All tickets are purchased on the gate while Autism Friendly Sessions can be booked online.

