Ifor was known for his back catalogue of famous local tales and was quickly taken to the hearts of Peterborough

The streets of Stilton today were lined with emotional well-wishers who stood shoulder-to-shoulder to fondly remember a Cambridgeshire legend.

Ifor Williams, 95, the man who became famous locally for introducing Peterborough to Union Jack sausages, was laid to rest this afternoon.

The funeral saw the dad-of-three ride through Stilton for the last time, led by a procession from E B Kings undertakers to St Mary Magdelene Church by a horse-drawn carriage.

The Peterborough Telegraph has reported on countless madcap antics of the extrovert character over the years, whose face seemed to be everywhere during the 1970s and 1980s.

His granddaughter, Catherine Williams, described her grandfather as her “hero”, adding “he looked after people, offering everyone jobs in the village.

"I spent all of my spare time with him,” she said. "He was the most amazing man in the world."

Over the years Ifor ran a successful carpet business, ironing board factory, a butcher's shop, traded horses and gold and even owned a dating agency.

So, what better song could he have chosen to bring his emotional service to a close other than Frank Sinatra’s My Way?

Ifor is survived by his three daughters, twelve grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

He has now been laid to rest alongside his late wife, and love of his life, Kathleen.

Ifor Williams Horses were significant for Ifor's funeral as he was a huge animal lover.

Ifor Williams The funeral of Ifor Williams took place today with a procession from E B Kings undertakers to St Mary Magdelene Church in Stilton, Cambridgeshire.

Ifor Williams It was really sentimental for the family to have a horse-drawn carriage for Ifor who owned and traded horses himself.

Ifor Williams has three daughters, Linda, Margaret and Carol, twelve grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.