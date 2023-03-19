Funeral of ‘well-known’ former Peterborough travel company owner with ‘big personality’

Stephen Daykin passed away on February 13 this year, aged 59

The family of a “well-known” former Peterborough travel company owner have paid tribute to a man with a “big personality” at his funeral.

The funeral of Stephen Daykin, who passed away on February 13 this year, aged 59, following a battle with a cancer, took place at Peterborough Crematorium on March 17.

More than 100 family and friends attended the service, who were encouraged to wear red in honour of Stephen’s beloved Manchester United.

“He was a big personality,” Steve Wollerton, Stephen’s brother-in-law, from Peakirk, said.

Stephen, who lived in Market Deeping, worked in the travel industry for Thomas Cook for more than 15 years, before moving to a travel company in London and later starting his own business in Peterborough.

His Peterborough-based companies were Exclusive Retreats and Inspirational Travel.

“In his career Stephen travelled the world,” Steve said. "He visited and experienced some amazing places.”

A list of the some 50 destinations he visited throughout his life were printed on the back of the order of service.

His brother-in-law said Stephen was “known for his vinyl collection” and was also a part-time DJ.

He was "keen on sport” – a “diehard Manchester United fan”, and played golf, cycled and skied.

The Peterborough Telegraph’s photographer attended the service with permission from the family:

