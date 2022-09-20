Peterborough came together for one final time to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II yesterday, as the service was screened in the city centre.

Peterborough Cathedral was packed as the State Funeral was shown on a big screen, to allow the community to watch the historic events unfold.

People were welcomed to the service by The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough.

Families and residents of all ages were in attendance, and they swapped memories of the Queen.

Outside, the city centre was quiet as many of those not at the Cathedral watched the service at home.

MORE: The Queens funeral: Mourners come together at Peterborough Cathedral in reflective vigil service

1. Queen's funeral at the Cathedral The Queens funeral service was televised at Peterborough Cathedral. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Queen's funeral at the Cathedral Residents gathered to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Queen's funeral at the Cathedral A large number of people gathered to watch the State Funeral at the Cathedral Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Queen's funeral at the Cathedral The funeral was screened to allow people to watch the historic occasion with others Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales