Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Peterborough comes together to watch service at Cathedral
Cathedral was packed as people paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Peterborough came together for one final time to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II yesterday, as the service was screened in the city centre.
Peterborough Cathedral was packed as the State Funeral was shown on a big screen, to allow the community to watch the historic events unfold.
People were welcomed to the service by The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough.
Families and residents of all ages were in attendance, and they swapped memories of the Queen.
Outside, the city centre was quiet as many of those not at the Cathedral watched the service at home.
