A funding shortfall is expected to limit the range of works that can be carried out to improve access for pedestrians and cyclists to Peterborough railway station.

While plans to enhance connections and access to the station have secured £1.5 million of Government cash under its Towns Fund initiative, the scheme has failed to win any ‘match funding’ from other sources.

It is not clear how much extra funding was expected but council officials say it will limit the scope of work that can be carried out.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “The project has successfully achieved £1.5 million of Towns Funding.

"This funding was based on the submission of a Strategic Outline Business Case that outlines a list of potential options for the improvements that can be delivered independently.

“It was hoped that additional funding may have been secured to increase the number of improvement options that can be delivered, but the funding applications have not been successful to date and no further match funding has been secured.

“Therefore, the project is proceeding with options to be delivered within the £1.5 million budget available.

She added: “If more funding streams come available in the future, more improvements can be added onto the construction as they have already been agreed by the Government in the Strategic Outline Business Case.”

She said that options for connectivity and accessibility improvements will be presented to the Towns Fund Board this Spring after which designs will be developed.

Under the Towns Fund scheme, the Government is giving Peterborough £22.9 million which has been divided between eight projects that are expected to generate economic growth for the city.

Each of the projects is expected to attract match funding from other sources although managers of the Towns Fund have warned that rising inflation and other costs have created a funding gap for many of the projects.