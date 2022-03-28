Fundraising on the menu as Peterborough church holds eat out day

The event was held at St Peter and All Souls Church as part of the campaign to raise £1.3 million for vital repairs to the historic building.

The food festival saw dishes from a number of different communities in Peterborough on offer, with a range of flags hung in the marquee - from New Zealand to Wales and Brazil to Zimbabwe, to represent some of the nationalities attending.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, who has backed the fundraising campaign, got behind the counter to serve up some of the goodies, while Bishop Alan Hopes was also on hand to speak to guests.

Bishop Alan celebrated Mas - and then announced the Diocese of East Anglia was to gift the church £150,000 to help us to begin the survey work.

Along with the food on offer, there were other activities including face painting throughout the day.

An online fundraising page has been set up. To donate, or for more information, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/Standing-Together-Achieving-Miracles

1. St Peter & All Souls Church Eat Out festival Volunteers from All Souls Church dishing out meals at a church restoration fund-raiser. EMN-220328-140119009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. St Peter & All Souls Church Eat Out festival Volunteers from All Souls Church dishing out meals at a church restoration fund-raiser including MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow EMN-220328-140132009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. St Peter & All Souls Church Eat Out festival All Souls Church dishing out meals at a church restoration fund-raiser - Bishop Alan Hopes talking to guests. EMN-220328-140146009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. St Peter & All Souls Church Eat Out festival All Souls Church dishing out meals at a church restoration fund-raiser - Bishop Alan Hopes talking to guests. EMN-220328-135951009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales