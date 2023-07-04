Fundraising campaign for children 'left orphaned' following fatal Peterborough house fire

Fundraising campaigns have been launched to help the families of two people who were killed in a house fire in Peterborough last month.

Urszula Stankiewicz (38) and Adrian Bochentyn (29) both died as a result of the fire in Crabtree, Paston on June 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Urszula was a mum of two, and her father, Zdzislaw Bulak, has launched a GoFundMe internet appeal to raise money to help her children, who are aged 10 and 14.

Adrian and Urszula. Pics: Gofundme

Zdzislaw said: “My beloved daughter died last week from her injuries after a house fire in Peterborough. She orphaned two children (10 and 14), who are currently under mine and my wife's care. The kids have lost everything in the fire. We would be very grateful for any help in this difficult time for our family.”

The campaign has already raised more than £2,000 in Urszula’s memory.

A separate fundraising appeal has also been started to help the family of Adrian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appeal was started by Sylwia Sepetowska, who said: “Two weeks ago in accident caused by fire passed away our loving friend, brother and partner Adrian. We raised this fundraiser to help his family with expenses of funeral. He was a huge support and close friends for many of us, so we wish to give the same to his family in this difficult time.”

The campaign has so far raised more than £500.

Fire fighters were able to get both Adrian and Urszula out of the building, but sadly Adrian died at hospital later that day, while Urszula died two days later.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service investigation revealed that the fire was started accidentally – although no further details about the cause of the fire have been revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An inquest into the deaths of both Adrian and Urszula was opened last week in Huntingdon. Coroner Elizabeth Gray said the cause of the two deaths was currently ‘unascertained’ pending further reports being carried out. The hearing was adjourned until October.