Brave baby born with rare condition passed away peacefully surrounded by family

A crowdfunding page has been set up for a grieving Peterborough family to help give their baby daughter, who tragically passed away last week, “the best send off.”

The JustGiving page was launched on behalf of the family of Maisie Mae Yates, who was just six months old when she passed away at Addenbrookes Hospital hospital on June 29.

The tiny tot was born alongside twin sister Charlotte two days before New Year’s Eve, 2023.

six-month old Maisie Mae Yates with mum (Ellie), dad (Kai) and twin sister Charlotte.

Mum, Ellie, and dad Kai, learnt Maisie would be born with a rare condition called congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH) at the 15th week of pregnancy.

"We were very worried when we received the initial diagnosis,” recalled mum Ellie.

“CDH means the diaphragm didn’t form properly so her stomach, bowel, liver and spleen were in her chest cavity, restricting lung growth.”

Ellie's pregnancy was closely monitored: “I spent every week worrying if she still had a heartbeat,” she recalled, “and it was such a relief to hear she still had one every week.”

Although twins, Maisie was born significantly smaller than sister Charlotte.

Incredibly, the family’s intense concerns were made infinitely worse by the callous actions of their unsympathetic landlord:

"We were served with a Section 21 (eviction notice) a week before my planned C-section at 34 weeks,” Ellie said.

"They [landlord] knew the circumstances we were in; I was worried about Charlotte and Maisie and getting a new property all at the same time.”

Thankfully, Peterborough City Council found a property for the family and Charlotte and Maisie were safely delivered at 34 weeks on December 29, 2023.

At birth, Charlotte was more than double Maisie's weight. "After birth she was also diagnosed with an Atrial Septal Defect, pulmonary hypertension and pulmonary hypoplasia,” Ellie explained.

While Ellie and Charlotte stayed on the ward, Maisie was taken to NICU and incubated.

12 days later, surgeons operated on Maisie’s hernia. The surgery went well and, over the next few months, Maisie showed signs of improving.

"She was a very strong, but tiny baby, one of the smallest babies with this condition to make it to surgery,” Ellie said.

Sadly, Maisie became unwell soon after and was moved to the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) to receive full breathing support.

Despite showing brief flashes of improvement and battling to breathe more independently, the plucky little girl’s condition took one final turn for the worse.

On June 29, Maisie was baptised and – with her family by her side – passed away peacefully.

Family friend Rosie Keene set up the JustGiving page to ”alleviate some of the financial worries for the family.” At present, the total raised stands at £2,347.

“We want to support the family whilst they navigate the overwhelmingly hard loss of their sweet Maisie,” Rosie explained. “Although a basic child's funeral is free, Maisie deserves the best send off.”

Maisie’s mum Ellie said she would like her brave little girl to be remembered as “a beautiful soul.”

“She was a really big fighter and beat so many odds multiple times and gave lots of other parents with similar conditions so much hope,” she said.

"I am so very proud of her - so honored and proud that I got to be her mum.”