A pet owner from Hampton has launched a fundraising appeal to help stop her cat from losing a leg.

Sophie Thornton, 32, has started a GoFundMe page to raise the cash needed to ensure her cat, Ripley, can receive the surgery she needs to repair a broken ankle.

The playful four-year-old house cat suffered the injury two weeks ago after experiencing a bout of “zoomies”, i.e. displaying hyper-energetic behaviour.

Vets have advised Ripley's injured leg will need to be amputated if his owners are unable to afford the expensive surgery needed to repair his ankle.

“She was running around the house at full speed – doing zoomies – and she must have caught it or banged her leg, because all of a sudden she started limping.”

Sophie and husband Stevie immediately took injured Ripley to the vet. Subsequent assessments and x-rays confirmed the ankle was broken.

The two cat lovers, however, were not prepared for the prognosis that followed:

“Basically we were given the choice of amputating the entire leg, for a very small fee,” Sophie said, “or saving it, for close to £6,500.”

Sophie Thornton's beloved house cat Ripley broke his ankle while doing 'zoomies' around the house in Hampton.

“It seemed really drastic to us that these were the only options that were given.”

Understandably, Sophie and Stevie sought opinions from other vets. Sadly the assessments were much the same.

Sophie said she is desperate for Ripley to keep the leg as “she is otherwise her usual self - just limping.”

“We appreciate that cats and pets lose limbs all the time, and this is sometimes necessary - but in this case her leg can absolutely be saved.” Sophie lamented.

“Unfortunately it just comes down to the cost.”

Fortunately, the couple’s pet insurance will cover a fair bulk of the costs needed to pay for the surgery that can save Ripley’s leg. However, Sophie and Stevie are still some way short of being able to make up the deficit that remains.

And that’s why Sophie has launched her appeal.

“We know Ripley would bounce back and be just as wonderful on three legs,” Sophie acknowledged, “but we just want to give her a chance.”

Extending an advanced ‘thank you’ to any fellow animal lovers who may want to help, Sophie said: “We would be extremely grateful for absolutely anything you may see fit to donate to help in Ripley’s recovery.”