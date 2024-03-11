Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fundraising appeal has been launched to help towards the funeral costs of a Peterborough woman who passed away in a house fire on Saturday (March 9).

Lisa Lou, as she was known by friends, sadly lost her life on Saturday morning after a flat fire in Mendip Grove in Gunthorpe.

Floral tributes have been left in memory of Lisa outside the apartment block on Monday morning (March 11).

The fundraising page states: “On March 9 2024, the world sadly lost an amazing woman who we all knew as Lisa Lou she made us all laugh with her jokes made us all smile with her laughter and happy vibes.

"She was a loved mother, partner, daughter, auntie, sister and friend.

"All money raised will go directly to help with the costs of the funeral to make sure we can all give Lisa the best send of be truly deserves.

“It doesn't matter what you donate even, if it's just £1 its all going to help. Thank you.”