Floral tributes left for victim of Peterborough flat fire
Floral tributes have been left in memory of the victim of a flat fire in Peterborough.
A woman in her 30s passed away at the scene on Saturday (March 9) following a fire at a block of flats on Mendip Grove in Gunthorpe.
Police, the ambulance service and the fire service were called at just past 10:23am.
A female casualty was rescued from the property and given first aid. Sadly, despite the crew’s efforts, she died at the scene.
A joint investigation by the police and fire service concluded that the incident was isolated and was not classified as suspicious.
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Cambridgeshire and Rescue Fire Service for further comment about the cause of the blaze.