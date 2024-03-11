Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Floral tributes have been left in memory of the victim of a flat fire in Peterborough.

A woman in her 30s passed away at the scene on Saturday (March 9) following a fire at a block of flats on Mendip Grove in Gunthorpe.

Tributes left at Mendip Grove.

Police, the ambulance service and the fire service were called at just past 10:23am.

A female casualty was rescued from the property and given first aid. Sadly, despite the crew’s efforts, she died at the scene.

A joint investigation by the police and fire service concluded that the incident was isolated and was not classified as suspicious.