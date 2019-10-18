Fundraisers push themselves to the limit for Thorpe Hall Hospice

Fundraisers pushed themselves to the limit to help raise more than £20,000 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Staff and members of Empire Gym in Market Deeping took on a series of charity fitness challenges for the charity – and have raised an incredible £20,765.

The fundraisers in action

Over the past two years, the team has thrown themselves into fundraising for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. They have taken on fitness feats such as rowing a marathon, doing a dancing clubathon and conquering a 1,000 burpee challenge.

Empire Gym’s loyal members have also done circuit training in fancy dress and completed seven fitness classes in seven hours. Plus, two members, Theresa Gillett and Natalie Richardson, have held coffee and cake days to raise significant funds.

The Deepings based gym, which is run by the Weston family, has so far raised £20,765 for the hospice – and plans to continue raising funds with a new target of £30,000 set firmly in their sights.

Based in Peterborough, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice provides compassionate palliative care for people who are living with life-limiting conditions in The Deepings and surrounding area, as well as supporting their families.

The fundraisers in action

Matt Weston, from Empire Gym, said: “We decided to start supporting Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice two years ago. My dad and I went to visit the hospice and as we walked round it captured us completely. It moves me every time I go there; the staff and volunteers are remarkable and really show you what is possible. Thorpe Hall holds a special place in Peterborough’s history and touches almost everyone at some time or another.

“Here at Empire Gym we like to foster community spirit and everyone has really thrown themselves into fundraising. I’d like to say thank you to all those involved – from taking part in challenges to donating to the collection pot on our counter. A special thank you to the two members Theresa and Natalie who were the driving force behind the fundraising coffee and cake days. As a business and a family we are not going to stop here; our next target is to reach £30,000.”

Joely Garner, Interim Head of Hospice Fundraising at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “It is an honour to be there when it matters for local families in The Deepings; over the past two years we have cared for more than 60 people and their loved ones from the PE6 postcode.

“Thank you so much to Empire Gym for choosing to support our hospice. There have been so many brilliant fundraising activities which have resulted in an astounding £20,765 being raised for our expert palliative care.

The team

“The funds raised could fund a hospice nurse for three months, buy two pressure relieving mattresses costing £2,350 each, run our family support team for 17 days, pay for a nurse’s uniform and pay for a patient’s meals for 15 days.

“Each year, we have to fundraise £2.4 million to continue to provide our compassionate care. Empire Gym’s tireless fundraising helps us to be there when it matters for more local families and support them through their most difficult times.”

Find out more about Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice at www.sueryder.org/thorpehall