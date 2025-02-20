Fundraiser to walk over hot coals at Peterborough Cathedral for deafblind charity

She will hot-foot it across glowing coals to raise money for Deafblind UK

A Peterborough woman is set to take on a daring and heated challenge to raise vital funds for charity.

Meera Mavani will take on Deafblind UK’s Firewalk in the grounds of Peterborough Cathedral on Friday, March 21.

It is described by the charity as ‘the hottest, shortest sponsored walk in the world’.

For her birthday this year, celebrated on March 13, Meera is asking for donations instead of gifts.

Initially hoping to raise £100, she has already smashed that with more than £500 in donations so far.

“It's exactly what it sounds like - a barefoot walk across red-hot wood embers measuring up to 800 degrees,” said Meera, 38. “No tricks, no special effects. Just me and the fire.

“With the stunning Peterborough Cathedral in the background, I will quite literally be hot-footing it across the coals to support those living with deafblindness around the UK.”

Meera will get a live training seminar ahead of the feat, before taking her first steps across the burning path. The event is deafblind-friendly - with the charity having a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter and venue guides on hand to ensure the training seminar is accessible to all participants.

She added: “Your donation, whatever you can give, will make a huge to the lives of people affected by sight and hearing loss, enabling Deafblind UK to continue their vital work and reach all those who need them.”

To support Meera’s effort for Deafblind UK, visit her Justgiving page.