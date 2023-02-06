A fundraiser has been set up to help a Peterborough widow pay for the funeral of her late husband who died suddenly earlier this year, aged 36.

Maciej Drzewicki, from Hampton Water, died on January 31, with “his whole life ahead of him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fundraiser, created by Maciej’s friend and neighbour Monika Borkowska, hopes to help his widow, Ewa Drzewicka, to pay for his funeral.

Maciej Drzewicki and his widow Ewa Drzewicki, from Hampton Water, Peterborough

Monika said Maciej – who was “committed to his job” as a driver of a heavy goods vehicle – “loved life”.

Maciej was working for an agency on behalf of Mick George.

"He loved life, people and animals, and you could always count on him,” Monika said.

"We were more than neighbours – we were like family.

"We want to try to help Ewa in her time of need because it’s a tragic situation and she’s alone.”

Monika said she wants to send Maciej on his “final journey” by asking people to donate “whatever they can” to help her cover the costs of his funeral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would truly appreciate any amount that you feel you can give, no matter how small,” she said.

“If you can’t donate, we would be grateful if you could share this so that we can reach as many people as possible.

"We thank you for your kindness and good will. We do hope that you can help and support her at such a dreadful time.”