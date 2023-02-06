Fundraiser to help Peterborough widow pay for funeral of late husband who died suddenly aged 36
Maciej Drzewicki, 36, from Hampton Water, died on January 31 this year
A fundraiser has been set up to help a Peterborough widow pay for the funeral of her late husband who died suddenly earlier this year, aged 36.
Maciej Drzewicki, from Hampton Water, died on January 31, with “his whole life ahead of him.”
The fundraiser, created by Maciej’s friend and neighbour Monika Borkowska, hopes to help his widow, Ewa Drzewicka, to pay for his funeral.
Monika said Maciej – who was “committed to his job” as a driver of a heavy goods vehicle – “loved life”.
Maciej was working for an agency on behalf of Mick George.
"He loved life, people and animals, and you could always count on him,” Monika said.
"We were more than neighbours – we were like family.
"We want to try to help Ewa in her time of need because it’s a tragic situation and she’s alone.”
Monika said she wants to send Maciej on his “final journey” by asking people to donate “whatever they can” to help her cover the costs of his funeral.
"We would truly appreciate any amount that you feel you can give, no matter how small,” she said.
“If you can’t donate, we would be grateful if you could share this so that we can reach as many people as possible.
"We thank you for your kindness and good will. We do hope that you can help and support her at such a dreadful time.”
The family are hoping to raise as much as possible and, at the time of writing, have raised £430 through their GoFundMe page.