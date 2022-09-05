Woman and child die after car found submerged in Wittering pond after crash
All emergency services scrambled to the scene on 3 September.
A woman and a child have died after a car was found submerged in a pond near Wittering.
At about 6.20pm police were called with reports the blue Ford Focus had been spotted in the water next to Old Oundle Road, to the rear of RAF Wittering.
Police, fire crews and paramedics attended the scene and the woman and child were removed from the vehicle.
The boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but later died, while the woman died at the scene.
It is unclear how long the vehicle had been in the water.
Anyone who witnessed the vehicle go into the water, or has relevant dashcam footage, should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 414 of 3 September.