A woman and a child have died after a car was found submerged in a pond near Wittering.

At about 6.20pm police were called with reports the blue Ford Focus had been spotted in the water next to Old Oundle Road, to the rear of RAF Wittering.

Police, fire crews and paramedics attended the scene and the woman and child were removed from the vehicle.

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but later died, while the woman died at the scene.

It is unclear how long the vehicle had been in the water.