Fund appeal will help honour memory of Peterborough teenager Jack Lloyd

An appeal in memory of tragic Peterborough teenager Jack Lloyd has raised about a quarter of its target figure.

The Gofundme page was set up by Jack’s father, Darren, in a bid to provide a safe space for teenagers.

Jack (16) died after entering the water at Crown Lakes on April 4. His funeral took place on April 28 followed by a wake at Peterborough United where the youngster was a season ticket holder.

The £10,000 appeal seeks to create Jack’s Hub – a place where youngsters can come to feel supported, talk about what they’re going through, and know they’re not alone.

The appeal, which so far has raised £ 2,285, aims to start with a community hall.

It would be a free, accessible space for teenagers, especially during school holidays, where they can meet, talk, and engage in positive activities.

It would also provide boxing equipment and a ring to offer physical activities, a lounge area where teens can come together, relax, and talk plus games and other activities to keep youngsters engaged and active.

An appeal has also been made to businesses that can offer any support including donations of furniture, equipment, old machines or anything else that could help.

Darren says that Jack’s Hub would be a dedicated space for young people from all walks of life.

He said: “It would be a place where they can connect, feel safe, and enjoy activities like boxing, fitness, and a chill-out zone.

"These were the things Jack loved most, and I know he would want others to have access to them too.”

Darren said: “Right now, too many teenagers have nowhere to go, especially when the weather is nice or during the holidays.

"Not every family can afford expensive days out, and it’s not right that young people end up gathering in dangerous places like lakes or pits just to have fun.

If you can help, get in touch by email at [email protected]