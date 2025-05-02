Family 'overwhelmed by love' of Peterborough people after tragic death of teenager Jack Lloyd

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kind messages gave support when ‘needed most’

The family of Peterborough teenager Jack Lloyd who tragically died after entering a lake say they have been ‘overwhelmed’ by the love shown for the youngster by the community.

Sixteen-year-old Jack is believed to have drowned after entering Crown Lakes, in Farcet, Peterborough on the afternoon of April 4.

His passing prompted an outpouring of grief from Peterborough people with special tributes also coming from Peterborough United Football Club where Jack was a season ticket holder.

Sixteen-year-old Jack Lloyd of Peterborough

His father, Darren said: “On behalf of myself and my family, I want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank everyone for their condolences, support, and kindness following the loss of our beloved 16-year-old son, Jack, on April 4 at Crown Lakes.

"We have been overwhelmed by the love shown not only by the people of Peterborough but also from the wider community.

"Your kind messages, support, and presence during this incredibly difficult time have brought us strength when we needed it most.”

Darren said that Jack’s journey over the past few weeks had been unforgettable.

A tribute to Jack Lloyd (16) at the Peterborough United stadium

"From the touching 16th-minute applause at the Peterborough United vs. Birmingham match—where fans stood to honour Jack—to the emotional visit to Wembley, where we scored in the 15th minute and many believed it was a sign we were playing for Jack, every moment has meant the world to our family.

"Friends of Jack held a beautiful balloon release to celebrate his life, and the turnout was incredible.

“And a GoFundMe campaign was also created to help our family, and the generosity shown has allowed us to give Jack the send-off he truly deserved.

“We are so grateful to every single person who donated.”

A football shirt designed in memory of 16-year-old Jack Lloyd

Darren also said a special thank you to his partner Gemma, whose business, Queen of LED in Yaxley, sold over 150 ‘Forever 16 Jack’ shirts.

He said: “Her efforts and the community’s response were nothing short of amazing.

“Jack’s funeral took place on Monday (April 28) and it was a beautiful tribute.

"His friends made the day incredibly special, and I know Jack would have been proud.

"One of the most touching moments was a surprise visit from Burrows the Rabbit, Peterborough United’s mascot, who joined us to accompany Jack on his final journey.

“We ended the day with his wake at Peterborough United, where one last message was spelled out on the pitch: “JACK.”

"It was a powerful and emotional tribute, a perfect ending to honour his memory.

“I would also like to personally thank Peterborough United and all of their players for signing Jack’s “Forever 16” shirt.

"It meant the world to us, and your support has helped keep Jack’s spirit alive.

“From the bottom of our hearts—thank you. Jack will forever be 16, and he will always be remembered.”