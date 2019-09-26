Full steam ahead for Flying Scotsman visit

Train enthusiasts are being encouraged to get out and view the Flying Scotsman as it runs on the Nene Valley Railway this weekend.

While tickets for a ride behind the iconic engine sold out months ago, people can see the magnificent machine running along the railway by visiting stations on the line.

The Flying Scotsman will be running on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, leaving Wansford station at 9.30am, 10.50am, 12.10pm, 1.30pm, 2.50pm and, 4.10pm on each day.

However, people are being told not to visit the Wansford station unless they have a ticket.

A spokesman for Nene Valley Railway said:” The Flying Scotsman will not be at Yarwell, but visitors are welcome to come to any of our stations to see her running.

“However, we would tell people not to come to Wansford unless you have a ticket, as you will not get in.

“We are also urging people not to go on the tracks, but to stay safe when viewing her.”

While tickets for rides with the Flying Scotsman have sold out, there are still some ‘footplate’ tickets available.

The tickets cost £8, and gives people the chance to visit the footplate and see how the locomotive is operated, before walking through the famous corridor in the tender and in to a Travelling Post Office exchange carriage.

Tickets are still available on October 2, 3, 8, 9, 10 and 11.

On October 5 and 6 there will also be a special ‘Wartime at Wansford’ event taking place at Nene Valley Railway.

There will be 1940s themed stalls, music and re-enactments all weekend.

For details about all events at Nene Valley Railway, visit www.nvr.org.uk