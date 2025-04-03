Full list of candidates for Peterborough by-election confirmed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The full list of candidates for the upcoming by-election in Peterborough have been confirmed.
Despite no usual city council elections taking place in Peterborough this year, voters will still be heading to the polls.
The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) mayoral election and the Barnack ward by-election will take place on Thursday, May 1.
A by-election was called in Peterborough's Barnack ward following the resignation of long-serving Conservative councillor Irene Walsh.
Cllr Walsh said she "felt honoured" to have represented the ward and explained her decision was made for health and family reasons.
She won her seat at the last election in 2024 and was due to face election next in 2028.
However, five new candidates have put their names forward to replace Cllr Walsh following her resignation.
The candidates were confirmed after the deadline for nominations closed on Wednesday, April 2.
These are Andy Coles (Conservative), Dave Pardoe (Green Party), Barbara Reid (Labour), Yvonne Scarrott (Reform UK) and Kevin Tighe (Independent).
Polling stations for the Barnack by-elections are as follows:
- Bainton Reading Room, Barnack Road, Bainton - Barnack Village Hall, School Road, Barnack - Helpston & Etton Village Hall, West Street, Helpston - Wothorpe Sports Centre, Kettering Road, Stamford - Ufford Village Hall, Main Street, Ufford
Poll cards will contain information on how to vote and where the nearest poll station is.
Voting will take place between 7am and 10pm. All voters must bring photographic ID, such as a passport or driving licence, with them in order to vote.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service will aim to conduct interviews with each candidate prior to the election.
Why there are no city council elections in Peterborough this year
Peterborough City Council holds elections for all 60 councillors in thirds.
This means that a third of councillors face election each year for three years, with no elections in the fourth year.
For example, the May 2022 elections saw 18 seats elected, while the May 2023 elections saw 20 seats elected and the May 2024 elections saw 22 seats elected.
The council says that electing in thirds ‘reduces the risk of wholesale change’ within the authority and provides the electorate a ‘great opportunity to be involved in decision-making’.
This is opposed to all-out elections which would see an election for all 60 council seats every four years.
A consultation was held by Peterborough City Council in 2022 to consider a move to all-out elections, but the authority decided to remain with the current system.
Local elections elsewhere for all 61 Cambridgeshire county councillors across 59 electoral divisions will take place on May 1.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.