Residents in Yaxley, close to Peterborough, have expressed their frustration at being left with no internet for more than a week.

Residents in the Ferndale as well as Bentley Avenue estates have complained of no connection for large parts of the last eight days.

This includes service returning for a few hours at a time but remaining off for the vast majority of the day.

This has left large number of residents unable to not only use the internet but subscriptions such as ringdoorbells, Sky Glass TV and subscriptions such as Netflix, Amazon Music and Amazon Prime.

Residents in Yaxley have been affected by internet connectivity problems.

One resident told the Peterborough Telegraph that things has been going on so long that he was forced to go out and buy an alternative source of internet so his wife was able to continue working.

He said: “We are into out eighth day of this now. I know of dozens of people who are in the same situation and there must be many more.

"It’s especially not ideal as it if half term and I’m sure there will be many kids in houses with the weather so cold.

"My wife works from home so I have had to go out and but a mobile router and SIM card and that is obviously using a lot of data.

"It has going on so long and no one seems to be accountable. These things can happen and systems go off but we have had no communication about estimated time for fixes.”

The issue is affecting all internet services providers with customers reported being told differing dates for potential fixes. Some have been informed that a fix could take until as long as November 3.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Openreach for comment on the ongoing issues.