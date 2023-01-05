Haulage giant FreshLinc is moving into Peterborough after agreeing a 15 year lease on a new warehouse.

FreshLinc, which has its head office at Spalding and has a depot near Huntingdon, is moving into a 139,915 square feet warehouse at the 21 acre Peterborough South, close to the Fletton Parkway.

The company is a specialist in the transport and supply chain management of fresh, chilled and horticultural products.

This image shows the three warehouses at the Firethorn Trust's new Peterborough South logistics site.

Commercial real estate investor and developer, Firethorn Trust, has just completed lettings for two of its three newly completed industrial units at the £60 million site that is expected to be home to 150 jobs.

Paul McCarthy, operation director at FreshLinc, said: “Our strategically located sites mean that we can offer a variety of distribution services, regardless of destination, volume and lead time.

"It has been a pleasure working with Firethorn, and we are delighted to be growing our presence within the UK network from this new Peterborough hub which will operate under our FLX Ambient Division.”

A spokesman for Firethorn said the site’s largest warehouse, spanning 240,830 square feet, had been leased on a 10-year tenancy to a listed UK housebuilder.

The name of the company has not been released.

Chris Beer, Senior Associate at Firethorn Trust, said: “Both companies are leaders in their respective industries, and their moves to Peterborough South is demonstrative of our commitment to providing occupiers with the best facilities for their specific needs, whilst investing in best-in-class products and market-leading innovations.

He added: “These tenancies mark an important milestone at Peterborough South.

"Not only as the development is now two-thirds towards full occupation, but it is also the first in the UK to feature PrimX jointless concrete floors, which are designed to save money, enhance safety and increase high-load resistance over time.”

He said the development had been constructed to net-zero carbon and is rated BREEAM ‘Excellent’.

Knight Frank acted for the housebuilder and Savills and Lambert Smith Hampton acted for Firethorn.