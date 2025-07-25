Fresh plans for mental health focused supported living development in Peterborough

Plans have been resubmitted for a supported living development in Peterborough after previous refusal.

Applicant, Brick And Bond Ltd, initially sought to convert former offices at 69 and 71 Park Road into a specialised supported housing scheme for adults, with nine rooms across the two buildings.

However, the application was refused due to the majority of the bedrooms (seven out of nine) being single rooms, which would not have met an identified need according to planners. A case officer also raised issues with parking.

Fresh plans submitted on July 24 include a reduction from nine to six independent bedrooms, which would offer separate lounge and kitchen facilities.

The application states: "The new proposal offers a reduced number of rooms giving each room a separate lounge and kitchen area offering greater independence and integration into self-sufficiency, with all rooms being more spacious and all with en-suites."

There would also be two recreational/social areas which would have a TV area and games consoles.

Ten existing parking spaces would be provided with five at the front and five at the rear.

The development would result in five full-time jobs and two part-time jobs.

Plans state that the type of care to be offered at the property would be focused on mental health, although it could also cater for other forms of supported living.

City council planners will make a decision on the revised application at a later date.