Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​A fresh food manufacturer near Peterborough has launched a recruitment campaign to find a record number of apprentices.

​Bakkavor Bourne, based in Spalding Road, where it creates a range of prepared fruit, stir fry, noodle, salad and dressed salad products for the leading supermarkets, is seeking 10 trainees to join its award-winning apprenticeship programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The apprenticeship roles cover a range of functions including engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, food technology and finance and successful candidates will start in September this year.

Apprentices at fresh food manufacturer Bakkavor, which is looking to recruit 10 new trainees for its factory at Bourne, near Peterborough

It will be the largest number of apprentices taken on by the Bourne factory in a single year.

Jonathan Zair, general manager for operations at Bakkavor Salads Bourne, said: “The roles provide real responsibility from day one, enabling apprentices to contribute to key business activities and projects, whilst also allowing for time to study towards a nationally recognised qualification.

"There is also the opportunity to develop valuable life skills through involvement in local community and charity initiatives and visiting schools as Apprentice Ambassadors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “As the UK’s leading provider of fresh prepared food, we aim to attract and develop the best talent in our sector and our Apprenticeship Programme offers a broad range of opportunities for people interested in starting a career in a fast-moving and dynamic business.

“Over the last decade many of our apprentices have gone on to have varied and successful careers within Bakkavor, as we offer not just job security and talent development but highly progressive salary growth.

"This year will be our biggest apprenticeship programme in more than 10 years; we have seen its value to our business, and we are delighted to create even more opportunities for people in the communities in which we operate.”

This year sees a record apprenticeship intake for Bakkavor nationally with the number of roles up from 60 to 86 since 2022.

Applications for Bakkavor’s 2024 Apprenticeships open on February 5.