Freemasons make £10,000 donation to Little Miracles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Little Miracles is a charity embedded in the fabric of the local community, supporting families that have children with additional needs, disabilities and life limiting conditions. Brethren of the

Fitzwilliam, Vale of Nene and Medeshamstede Lodges combined their efforts to support the charity with a donation. The Provincial Grand Charity and the Masonic Charitable Foundation further contributed, realising a total donation of £10,000 for Little Miracles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roy Stockbridge of Fitzwilliam Lodge, who was able to present the cheque together with Rhys Perrin of The Vale of Nene Lodge, Mick Warren Assistant Charity Steward for the Freemasons of the area, and Trevor Smith of Medeshamstede Lodge, said “Little Miracles is a lifeline, providing hope and emotional support for families when they most need it”.

(L-R) Mick Warren, Rhys Perrin, Roy Stockbridge, Michelle King (5th from L) and Trevor Smith (right)

Michelle King, CEO of the charity commented “this donation will benefit those children with the highest levels of needs’ ” and went on to say she was “amazed by the support Local Freemasons had given to the charity over the last two years”.