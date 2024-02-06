Freemasons make £10,000 donation to Little Miracles
Little Miracles is a charity embedded in the fabric of the local community, supporting families that have children with additional needs, disabilities and life limiting conditions. Brethren of the
Fitzwilliam, Vale of Nene and Medeshamstede Lodges combined their efforts to support the charity with a donation. The Provincial Grand Charity and the Masonic Charitable Foundation further contributed, realising a total donation of £10,000 for Little Miracles.
Roy Stockbridge of Fitzwilliam Lodge, who was able to present the cheque together with Rhys Perrin of The Vale of Nene Lodge, Mick Warren Assistant Charity Steward for the Freemasons of the area, and Trevor Smith of Medeshamstede Lodge, said “Little Miracles is a lifeline, providing hope and emotional support for families when they most need it”.
Michelle King, CEO of the charity commented “this donation will benefit those children with the highest levels of needs’ ” and went on to say she was “amazed by the support Local Freemasons had given to the charity over the last two years”.
If you would like to find out a little more about Freemasonry in Peterborough please (call the Ellindon Masonic Centre, Peterborough on 01733 331948), e-mail [email protected] or visit www.northants-huntsmasons.org.uk