Free parking at Peterborough hospital on Christmas and New Year’s Day
Friends and relatives visiting patients at Peterborough City Hospital will be able to visit at any time on Christmas Day and Boxing Day – as part of a range of festive plans to spread some festive joy for patients.
Visitors will also be able to benefit from free parking on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, too.
The festive changes have been made at all hospitals run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.
Jo Bennis, Chief Nurse for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals, said: “We have relaxed the visiting guidelines across our hospitals as we know how being with their loved ones can lift our patients’ spirits.
“Being in hospital at this time of year is never easy, but our nursing and clinical teams, plus our chaplains, do their best to make it as homely as it can possibly be. This includes offering a Christmas lunch and decorating the wards as well as making it easier for relatives to visit at a time that fits with their celebrations.”